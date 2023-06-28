He Has Now Become Allergic – Shehu Sani Reacts As Tinubu Promises Not To Probe Buhari And Aides

Political analyst, Shehu Sani has reacted to reports of President Bola Tinubu allegedly granting immunity to erstwhile president Muhammadu Buhari, and his aides.

Recall that Naija News had reported that Buhari, at a meeting with Tinubu on Monday night in London, United Kingdom, had demanded that he and his close aides be left off any political anti-corruption investigation by the Tinubu-led administration.

A source told SaharaReporters on Tuesday that part of what formed the subject of Tinubu and Buhari London discussion on Monday was an agreement that Buhari and his close aides would not be bothered by any probe or anti-corruption war during Tinubu’s tenure.

“Tinubu met Buhari to reportedly discuss that Buhari and his close aides will not be bothered with any ‘corruption war,” the source said.

Reacting to the report via Twitter, Shehu Sani stated that during his tenure, Buhari blamed the problems plaguing the country on the previous administrations, but now wants to be exempted from being probed and blamed.

He wrote, “Buhari probed and blamed all the ills and vices of this country on the previous administrations but he is allergic to being probed and blamed.”