Vinicius Jr Extends Real Madrid Contract

Brazilian professional footballer, Vinicius Jr., has reportedly extended his contract with Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

Naija News reports that the 22-year-old winger has just penned a new five-year deal with the Los Blancos.

The new deal as reported by Spanish outlet Cadena ESR will have the Brazilian youngster remain at Santiago Bernabeu until 2028.

Vinicius’ latest deal will also have his status updated to one of the Real Madrid top earners in history.

The La Liga team are said to have increased the player’s buyout clause to €1billion and contains a ‘loyalty clause’ – a bonus for fulfilling the entire contract in an attempt to keep him at Real Madrid for the whole five years.

Real Madrid and the 22-year-old are said to be in the final stages of negotiation, with agreement between both parties.

Vinicius scored 23 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid last season and is one of Los Blancos’ key players.

The winger enjoyed a spectacular 2022, helping Real Madrid to the La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup titles.