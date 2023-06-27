Toyin Lawani Threatens Debtors Showing Off, Reveals Plans For Them

Fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani has threatened to expose debtors showing off on social media.

The controversial fashionista, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, called out people who are indebted to her but go off on social media to show off fake lifestyles.

She expressed anger over the behavior of some debtors towards people’s businesses, stating that they take businesses for granted.

Toyin further said such debtors intentionally ignore every attempt to reach them, but come on social media to show off.

She wrote: “People get mind sha, how can you be owing someone money and you will be posting lifestyle, he shock me, wow wow wow, I fit vex tag the person sef, what rubbish, you take peoples business for granted a lot.”

A fortnight ago, the celebrity designer and her husband Segun Adebayo celebrated two years of love and friendship.

Portable Splashes Cash On Several Cows Ahead Of Sallah Celebration

Meanwhile, Portable has splashed a huge sum of cash on five cows and two rams ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

The singer who could not contain his joy about this year’s Sallah celebration took to his Instagram page to show off the many cows and rams which were tied in front of his bar to be slaughtered for the Eid-el-Kabir.

He also expressed gratitude to God for his provision and grace.

“Alhamdulilah Akoi Grace ZEH nation. Akoi Odogwu Bar”, he wrote.