Gay People Made You Who You Are – Bisi Alimi Blasts Toyin Lawani

British-Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi, has berated fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, over her earlier statements on gay men married to women.

Recall that Lawani called out married men sleeping around with men while showing lovey-dovey moments with their wives on social media.

Toyin made this revelation in a post via Instagram on Thursday.

The stylist claimed that the trend of gay men married to women is becoming rampant, and many celebrities are involved in it.

Toyin also claimed that some married women are aware and covering up for their husbands.

According to her, “Can we talk about how gay men have normalised being married with kids and sleeping with men around? Lagos like, seriously I can’t even get over what I just saw and i see this nigga with his wife forming love on social media and nigga is fucking with my guy, some of your faves are in this table. But why y’all deceiving those innocent women. Damn 2024 dem say no gree for any body, I beg this year make i talk everything wey I dey see or make i gree It’s becoming very crazy.”

Reacting to the development, Alimi took to his Instagram account to blast Lawani alongside popular blogger, Tunde Ednut.

He alleged that Lawani became who she is because of her gay friends.

Alimi argued that Nigerians have double standards.

He lamented that the citizenry would condemn gays for having same-sex marriage and also do the same when they try to conform to societal standards and marry the opposite sex.

Watch the video below,