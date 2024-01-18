‘The Future Is No Longer Bright For Our Kids’ – Toyin Lawani Laments

Celebrity stylist and reality star, Toyin Lawani, has lamented over the escalating hardship in the country.

Lawani bemoaned the rate of kidnapping, suicides, and hike in prices of essential consumables and services.

The mother of three shared her grievances via her Instagram page.

She noted that businesses and citizens are suffering, stressing that nothing is working in the country.

Lawani asserted that Nigeria is no longer safe, maintaining that people are now kidnapped from their homes.

According to her, “This is not even a joke anymore.

“People are being kidnapped from their homes and killed in Nigeria. Imagine you can’t even be safe in your own country.

“Nothing is really working. Businesses are suffering, people are suffering, food Is expensive, transportation is expensive and pay is not going up, Yet people are out of jobs, calamity is befalling us. People are committing suicide daily.

“The future is not bright for our kids except they are in the right family to grow. We all need to start speaking up for our brothers and sisters who have no voice. Nigeria is becoming unsafe and unfruitful. Why?

“To everyone affected in Ibadan, Jos, Abuja, Kaduna etc, May God lift your burdens.”