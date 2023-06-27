Portable Splashes Cash On Several Cows Ahead Of Sallah Celebration

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olalomi better known as Portable has splashed a huge sum of cash on five cows and two rams ahead of the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

The singer who could not contain his joy about this year’s Sallah celebration took to his Instagram page to show off the many cows and rams which were tied in front of his bar to be slaughtered for the Eid-el-Kabir.

He also expressed gratitude to God for his provision and grace.

“Alhamdulilah Akoi Grace ZEH nation. Akoi Odogwu Bar”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Portable earned the coveted Artiste of the Year award at the recently held Golden Stars Award.

Celebrating the achievement, the ‘Zazoo Zeh’ singer took to social media to share his excitement and gratitude.

On his Instagram, Portable posted a video of himself and the award, claiming his new status as the “newborn Fela.”

“Akoi Grace IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Kinimah Fajah Trending Artist Of The Year Portable Omolalomi New Born FELA Wahala Musician. Big Thanks to all my lover’s outside ZAzuu Akoi Million Fans @goldenstarsaward Cc. @babyluvgram Akoi Best Artist Manager Of The Year, Na God Dey Run Am.” he wrote.