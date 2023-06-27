Tinubu Urged To Consider Southerner As EFCC chairman

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to appoint a Southerner who will take over from Abdulrasheed Bawa as the next Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Nigerian leader was also asked to appoint the next EFCC chairman based on merit, competence, and a proven track record in the fight against corruption.

The National Coordinator of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), Emmanuel Onwubiko, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday.

HURIWA also called for the nationalisation of the EFCC Chairmanship to ensure equitable representation from all regions of Nigeria, saying that the consistent appointment of individuals from the North is a cause for concern.

It said the appointments of Northerners as EFCC boss had led to the perception that the position is micro-zoned to the North, depriving equally competent individuals of the South of the opportunity to contribute to the fight against corruption.

The statement read in parts: “Such a decision would send a powerful message of unity and inclusivity, fostering a harmonious and balanced Nigeria.

“We firmly believe that a candidate from the southern region should be appointed as the next EFCC Chairman to ensure a fair distribution of power and showcase the competence of individuals from diverse backgrounds.

“It is essential to rectify the existing regional imbalance within the EFCC by appointing a candidate from the South as the next chairman, to address the perception of bias and create a more balanced representation within the institution.”

HURIWA described Tinubu as a prominent leader known for his commitment to fairness and justice and equity and urged him to exhibit the same by appointing a candidate from the South as the next EFCC Chairman.