Tinubu Inspects Guard Of Honor At Lagos Airpot [Video]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday inspected the Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Presidential Wing of Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

Naija News earlier reported that the Nigerian leader returned to the country after trips to Paris, and London following his first official visit to the European nations.

President Tinubu was received by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; the immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, amongst others.

He was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja last Saturday after the summit but instead announced he would be embarking on a private visit to London before returning to the country.

However, the President is back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival which begins tomorrow, Wednesday which might have prompted the idea of his loyalists storming the airport in anticipation of his return.