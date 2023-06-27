Sallah: Ex-President Buhari Sends Message To Nigerian Muslims

The former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has sent a heartfelt message to the country’s Muslim community in celebration of Sallah.

Buhari on Tuesday extended his warm wishes for a joyous celebration and expressed special prayers for those undertaking the sacred Hajj pilgrimage.

He wished them a blessed journey and a safe return home.

Garba Shehu, Buhari’s former presidential media aide, signed the message which acknowledged the considerable challenges involved in leading a diverse nation like Nigeria.

As such, the former president appealed to all Nigerians to rally behind the current Bola Tinubu Administration.

He emphasized that successful leadership necessitates the sacrifice and support of its citizens.

In the full text of his message, Buhari said, “Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.”

He urged Nigerians to fully support the Tinubu Administration, highlighting that “leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens.”

In other news, Naija News had earlier reported that former President Buhari on Monday met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas in London.

The detail of the meeting between the ex-president and the newly elected speaker was not disclosed.