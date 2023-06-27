Ruth Kadiri Speaks On Splashing Millions On ‘New’ Lagos Mansion

Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri has dismissed reports of buying a new house following a post on Facebook alleging the actress recently acquired a luxury home.

This comes after a controversial post accompanied with photos of the actress in her alleged ‘new home’ surfaced on social media with the caption “Congratulations to me. Ruth of Life.”

Many of her colleagues even stormed the comment section with congratulatory messages.

However, Ruth on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to dismiss the claim, describing the Facebook page as a fake account.

She also revealed that the house in question was used as a movie location and not owned by her.

Ruth further revealed that her Facebook page is verified and also appealed to social media users to report the fake page.

“This is a fake Facebook page, I do not own that house. It’s a film location. I do not post material things on social media. Please report that page. My Facebook page is verified,” she wrote.