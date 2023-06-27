Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists Decry Poor Living Conditions

Some repentant Boko Haram insurgents have decried their living conditions months after their integration into society.

Naija News understands that over 1,000 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to the Nigerian military in the past 2 years, following the bombardment of their camps by troops in the North East.

Speaking with Arise News, a former terrorist commander, Bukar Mala, lamented the quality of food given to them, adding that it has become increasingly challenging for them to consume the meals provided.

He said: “We are currently confronted with a significant issue concerning our food situation. The quality of the food provided to us here falls far below what we received during my time at the barracks. It has become increasingly challenging to consume the meals provided. In light of this, I urge the government to prioritize our welfare and consider providing us with the necessary capital to establish our own businesses.”

Also speaking, another repentant terrorist, Umar Bashir, disclosed that the repentant insurgents did not have proper security in the camp during the radicalization program.

He, therefore, called on the government to help them in their situation, so as to ensure that they do not return to the forests and operate in terrorist activities after being rehabilitated.

He said: “Having responded to the government’s plea to disarm, I find myself in a perilous situation. I am currently under the threat of death by active combatants in the bush. The accusation against me is that my leadership resulted in the surrender of numerous individuals, leading to a significant decline in our kingdom’s power.

“Their intention is to execute this plan by dispatching an assassin to end my life. In light of these circumstances, I urgently appeal to the government for protection and security measures to ensure my safety.”

But according to the Chairman of the North East Civil Society, Ahmed Shehu, the process of monitoring and evaluating the repentant insurgents is very important.

He said “I am involved in the process where everytime before they are released, I used to engage them, listen to them. So, what is currently missing, I think, is a framework where aggressive engagement and then monitoring and then evaluating the processes of these repentants is very important looking at their numbers.”