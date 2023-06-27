‘PDP Divided Over Battle For Minority Leader In Senate’

In the battle for the Senate’s minority leadership position, ex-governor, Aminu Tambuwal has won the support of Atiku Abubakar, the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Meanwhile, the G-5 group, spearheaded by former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, backs Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe.

Wike’s push for Jarigbe is perceived as a way to retaliate against Tambuwal over past presidential primary elections.

Tensions have risen within the PDP’s minority camp since Wike’s marathon meeting last Thursday with Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio.

Despite these mounting pressures, both Senate and House of Representatives leadership are treading carefully.

A source who spoke with Punch on Atiku’s choice said, “Tambuwal is Atiku’s choice as the PDP Senate leader while Wike is also pushing for Jarigbe as minority leader. Wike is looking for an opportunity to get back at Tambuwal over the presidential elections primary elections.

“He is still bitter. But the party would not allow him to try the same thing he did during the national elections with the National Assembly.”

A source indicated that Wike is determined to make one of his loyalists a principal officer.

The source noted, “Having assisted APC to win the presidential election in Rivers State in February and supported the aspirations of the now elected four presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly, making one of his loyalists a principal officer is his next plan.

“He is very serious about the plan and he is getting the required support from the leadership of the National Assembly as well as membership of the other minority political parties in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.”

An anonymous lawmaker confirmed that the PDP is focused on endorsing Tambuwal for the Senate leadership role.

The lawmaker said, “His Excellency, Senator Tambuwal is the one that the party has chosen as the Senate leader. The party at this time needs someone who can play the role of opposition very well and he is experienced having been a former Speaker of the House of Representatives. The party wants a competent person for that position and no doubt, he is one.”

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku speaking on the battle, explained that Atiku’s backing of Tambuwal aligns with the party’s position.

He noted, “The position of the minority leader of the Senate should be taken by the biggest opposition party which is the PDP. The PDP will naturally vie for the role in consultation with other opposition party members in the Senate. This is how the minority leader will emerge.

“If the party is backing Tambuwal and Atiku Abubakar happens to support this, there is nothing wrong with that. It is the prerogative of the party to decide who they think can champion the interest of the party in the hallowed chamber. Normally, they will support someone whose competence they can vouch for.

“If Atiku and the PDP are on the same page on this, it is merely a coincidence because the former Vice President has always been a party man.”

Confirming his former principal’s stance, Nathanial Ikyur, ex-Chief Press Secretary to former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said that Ortom would back Wike’s choice.

He said, “Ortom will support Wike and I can tell you that for Wike to identify with Senator Jarigbe, that means the man (Jarigbe) is the choice of the G-5. The group is intact and they make decisions together. All five of them are together. Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ortom, and Wike are together. They resolved to always stand together before, during and after the elections. Nothing has changed even after the elections.”

A former party official added that the G-5 remains united in opposing Tambuwal’s bid for a Senate position.