Nollywood Actor Reacts As FG Task Motorists Fresh Annual Fee

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has reacted to the new policy by the federal Government where all vehicles are expected to obtain a Proof of Ownership Certificate (POC).

Naija News reports that the Ministry of Transportation, through its Permanent Secretary, Engr AbdulHafiz Toriola, at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Lagos, whilst unveiling the new policy said the certificate which will come into force in Lagos state in July and that it would be part of requirements to be renewed annually.

Prior to this new policy, Nigerians only obtain Proof of Ownership when they purchase a used vehicle or change the engine of your vehicle.

Speaking about the new policy, Toriola explained that the POC policy would affect all classes of vehicles from motorcycle, to tricycle, to mini vehicles, saloon cars, all classes of trucks, articulated vehicles and such likes that coveys people or products from one point to the other.

Toriola said the certificates will contain vital information, including the vehicle’s registration details, such as, licence number plate, model, year of manufacture in addition to owner’s name and address.

According to him, all States of the Federation are expected to begin the implementation of the new policy, and each vehicle owner is expected to pay a minimum of N1,000 to procure the document.

Reacting to the development, the controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu via the comment section of a Instagram blog noted that the presidential candidate of Labour Party (Peter Obi) in the 2023 general elections will never impose such a fee upon the people.