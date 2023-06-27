Nigerians React As Man Publicly Harass Eniola Badmus ‘Sexually’ (Video)

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the video of Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus being sexually harassed at an event by an unidentified man.

The thespian, in a video that surfaced online, was seen arriving at an event when a man working as an usher slightly rocked her backside twice.

Stunned by the movement, the actress glared at the man, thankfully, security stepped in between them.

The video has left many enraged as they slammed the man.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user, Barbie Fenty wrote, “Sexual harassment and he knows what he did.”

Tush Suzzy wrote, “What d heck? That’s harassment”

Fayo Osayemi wrote, “If she woz am slap now, dem go say cos Tinubu don enter na why she dey misbehave.”

Anuoluwapo Pelumi wrote, “He should have been slapped!!”

Damblo wrote, “Sexual harassment! She needs to sue the guy with this evidence.”

Abji Luxury hub wrote, “That’s sexual harassment see how someone’s husband is fooling himself chai, some men lack discipline this is very irritating I swear if na me I go light am slap 2secs what rubbish!!!!”.