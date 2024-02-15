Photos: See How Top Nigerian Single Celebrities Marked Valentine’s Day

Amidst the lovey-dovey moments of couples online, Nigerian celebrities in the ‘single club’ also took time to celebrate the 2024 Valentine’s Day on their own terms.

In this article, Naija News lists five popular celebrities who opted for photo shoots in red outfits and other unique ways to mark the Valentine’s Day celebration.

1. Osa Ighodaro: The movie star in photos shared on her Instagram page was captured rocking a very simple and gorgeous outfit. She accompanied the photos with a short message to her fans as she wished them a happy celebration.

She wrote, “Celebrating ALL kinds of LOVE today & always! Happy Valentines Day beautiful people”

2. Eniola Badmus: The Nollywood actress also had a photo shoot in a red floor-sweeping Valentine’s Day dress. She looked gorgeous in the ensemble as she wished her fans a happy celebration in a short and precise message.

She wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day……..”

3. Faithia Williams: The veteran Nollywood actress broke the norm while marking her Valentine’s Day as she failed to wear a red dress that most people wear to mark the occasion.

Faithia wore a lovely yellow dress and sent her warm wishes to her fans on social media.

She wrote, “To all my wonderful fans, on this day of love and affection, I want to extend my warmest wishes to each and every one of you. Your unwavering support and enthusiasm light up my world every single day.

“May this Valentine’s Day bring you an abundance of joy, laughter, and cherished moments with those who hold a special place in your heart.

“Whether you’re celebrating with a partner, friends, or family, know that you are cherished and appreciated. Thank you for being such incredible fans. Wishing you all a day filled with love and happiness! With heartfelt appreciation.”

4. Iyanya: Nigerian singer, Iyanya, shared steamy photos to mark 2024 Valentine’s Day. The ‘Your Waist’ crooner was seen in a pool holding a red rose while smiling at the camera.

In the caption of his post, the singer asked his fans to call him baby as he wished them a happy celebration.

He wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day 🌺❤️ #Callmebaby”

5. Yvonne Jegede: The talented thespian shared photos of herself rocking a red dress and told her fans to consider the post for her Valentine’s Day celebration.

She wrote, “Consider this post my Valentine’s Day card”