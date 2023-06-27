Agada Emerges As National Assembly Acting Deputy Clerk

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has appointed Dr. Rawlings Emmanuel Agada as Acting Deputy Clerk (Administration) in the National Assembly.

The letter of appointment was signed by the Executive Chairman of the NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, and addressed to Agada, Naija News reports.

In the letter titled “Appointment of Acting Deputy Clerk (Administration) House of Representatives” and dated June 20, 2023, Amshi said the appointment is in recognition of Agada’s hard work and administrative competence.

He also disclosed that the appointment of Agada was approved by the Commission at its 577th meeting held on Monday, June 19, 2023

Amshi stated that until his new appointment, Agada was the Director of Information in the National Assembly.

The letter reads in part: “I write to inform you that the Commission at its 577th meeting held on Monday 19th June 2023, approved your appointment as Acting Deputy Clerk (Administration) House of Representatives in the National Assembly with effect from 19/06/2023. This is in the exercise of its powers as provided for in Section 6(b) of the National Assembly Service Act 2014.

“The appointment is in recognition of your hard work and administrative competence. It is therefore expected that you will continue to uphold the confidence reposed in you.”

The Commission also elevated the Director of Senate Management, Dr. Victor Aboluwade, to the position of Secretary, Special Duties in the National Assembly.