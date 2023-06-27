Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2023 Wishes, Prayers, Messages To Send To Friends And Families

Happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration to all Muslim Ummahs in Nigeria and worldwide. Naija News felicitates with all our readers as you celebrate the occasion with your friends and family members this day.

This news platform understands the importance of sending cheering messages, wishes and prayers to family and friends on a special day like this; hence we decided to help our readers compile some powerful Eid-el-Kabir prayers, wishes and messages they can send to their loved ones.

See below a list of Eid-el-Kabir messages, wishes and prayers you can send to your people.

Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2023 Prayers

Barka de Sallah. May the choicest blessing of Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity, and may the bluebird of happiness fly over you.

Alhamdulillah to Allah for live spared in good health to witness another Eid-il-Kabir. May His goodness & mercy be upon you and your family forever.

As you offer your prayers on Eid-ul-Adha, I hope that the true spirit of this auspicious occasion fills your heart with happiness and good cheer. Have a blessed Eid-ul-Adha!

Hope that you and your family are blessed with Allah’s love and care on Eid-ul-Adha and always.

May this Eid bring you peace, prosperity, and tranquillity. Happy Eid-Kabir.

On this holy and joyous occasion, may the blessings of almighty Allah come down and rest upon you and upon those whom you love and treasure. And may you enjoy a very happy Eid this year and in the years to come to Amim. Happy Eid El Kabir

Happy Eid-El-Kabir Wishes

Happy Eid-El-Kabir. I wish you more fulfilling years ahead! ‘cheers’. I LOVE U.

May Allah (SWT) shower you with countless blessings because you deserve them all. I wish you a very joyous Eid, my love.

Happy Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone happy holidays, stay safe and pray to your Almighty.

May Allah place mercy upon all Muslims all around the world! Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating!

Be grateful to Him for His blessings. Eid Mubarak from my family to yours.

May every moment of this Eid brings you closer to Allah (SWT) and gets you rewarded for your deeds! Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak to all my nearest and dearest ones.

My good wishes for you are just prayers for your long, happy life from God on this noble event. I wish you a very Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2023.

May the day delight and the moments measure all the special joys for all of you to treasure. May the year ahead be fruitful, too, for you and your family. Happy Eid-El-Kabir.

May the good times and treasures of the present become the golden memories of tomorrow. I wish you lots of love, joy, and happiness. Happy Eid-El-Kabir 2023

Happy Eid-El-Kabir Messages

It’s another Eid-el-Kabir – I pray that the favour of Allah that is limitless, unlimited and immeasurable be upon you, my dear friend. Enjoy this year’s occasion to the fullest.

When my arms can’t reach people close to my heart, I always hug them with my prayers. May Allah’s peace be with you. A very happy Eid Mubarak to you.

Just as Allah replaced Ismail with a ram for Prophet Ibrahim, May the Almighty replace your bitterness with joy. Happy Eid-el-Kabir 2023.

Our warmest wishes to you on this solemn festival of Eid-el Kabir. May the blessing of Allah fill your life with peace, joy and good health. Barka Da Sallah!

Allah’s favour is limitless and unlimited, His grace is immeasurable, and His power has no boundary. Happy Eid-el-Kabir to you.