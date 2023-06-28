Use Eid-el-Kabir Season To Pray For Nigeria , PDP Tells Muslims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has celebrated with the entire Muslim faithful in the country and all over the world on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP urged Muslims to pray for the triumph of justice and Almighty Allah’s will in Nigeria’s issues.

The PDP also praised Nigerians for their fortitude and asked them to embrace the occasion to strengthen their patience, hope, and faith in God in the face of the nation’s current economic, social, and security issues.

It also advised Nigerians not to lose sight of the meaning of Eid-el-Kabir due to poverty and current issues, stressing that the season required selflessness, complete confidence, and surrender to Allah’s will, authority, and command in all aspects of life.

The PDP voiced concern about the current economic situation, rising living costs, citizens’ declining purchasing power, and the financial suffering that millions of families in the country are experiencing.

The party also advised Nigerians not to despair, but to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to further unify in love, support, and care for one another during this difficult time.

It, therefore, congratulated Nigerians and wishes them a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.