Atiku Arrives Adamawa For Sallah Celebrations [Photos]

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived in Adamawa State for the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President was received at the Yola International Aiport in Yola, the state capital, on Monday afternoon by his supporters and some PDP chieftains.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle to share some pictures of his arrival, Abubakar said he is happy to be home in Yola ahead of the Sallah celebrations.

He wrote: “I’m happy to be home in Yola ahead of the Sallah celebrations.”

Atiku’s arrival in his home state comes following the announcement by the federal government to declare public holidays to mark the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The government through the Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday 28th, and Thursday 29th of June,2023 as public holidays to felicitate Muslims at home and in the diaspora.

The dates were announced by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Oluwatoyin Akinlade on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Monday.

The government also urged Muslims to make sacrifices for the growth and development of communities and the great country.

See some of the pictures below.