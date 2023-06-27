Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku Sends Message To Nigerian Muslims

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world on this year’s celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In a statement issued by his media office on Tuesday, the former Vice President also enjoined Muslims in Nigeria to take a lesson of forbearance from the sacrifice of the Holy Prophet Ibrahim.

Atiku said the significance of the festival is about the profitability of being patient with God in the affairs of human beings, and most especially, Muslims.

He went further to also remind Muslims of the obligation to follow the noble examples of Prophets Ibrahim (AS) and Mohammed (SAW) by being kind and generous to the people around them.

Atiku said: “The scriptures on all prophets of Allah are replete with good examples of how they related with everyone during their lifetimes.

“We are also enjoined to follow the footsteps of the prophets, especially Prophet Mohammed, which means that we must live our everyday life as a sacrifice, not just for our families, but the communities where we find ourselves.

“We must continue to ask God Almighty to show His blessings upon the country and to elevate Nigeria to a path of peace, harmony, and prosperity.”

Atiku further urged Muslims in Nigeria to pray for the country at various Eid prayer grounds, saying that Nigeria is currently in need of prayers.

He also concluded by calling the attention of Muslims not to be extravagant in the celebration of Eid and enjoins those of means to share the joy of the celebration with the needy.