Eid-el-Kabir: Tinubu To Observe Sallah Prayers In Lagos

President Bola Tinubu will join fellow Muslim faithful for the Eid prayers on Wednesday at the Obalende Eid Prayer Ground, located at Dodan Barracks in Lagos.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, made this known in a statement on Tuesday night.

Some of the personalities scheduled to join the President include the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, and members of the Governors Advisory Council (GAC), amongst others.

The President, who arrived in the country on Tuesday after his seven-day trips to France and London, received a tumultuous welcome from a massive crowd of Nigerians upon his return to Lagos.

President Tinubu had traveled to Paris, France to attend the summit on ”A New Global Financing Pact” and had also made a brief private visit to London, United Kingdom.