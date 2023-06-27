Do Not Think We Are Weak, You Are Not The Only One That Is Violent – MASSOB Blasts Asari Dokubo

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has on Tuesday called for the arrest of former militant, Asari Dokubo.

The group insisted that Dokubo ought to be apprehended for openly threatening to kill Igbos with an Ak47 rifle.

Speaking via a statement signed by the National Director of Information of MASSOB, Edeson Samuel, the separatist group warned that their non-violence principle should not be taken for granted as they could also retaliate.

They lamented that the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu was being detained while Dokubo, who according to them is a criminal, is free to roam the streets.

The statement reads in part: “We demand immediate arrest of, Melford Goodhead Dokubo also known as Alhaji Asari Dokubo, for openly brandishing an Ak47 rifle, threatening to kill Ndigbo after visiting Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Aso Villa.

“MASSOB’s principle of non-violence must not be taken for weakness because no group or tribe has a monopoly on violence.

“Nnamdi Kanu was arrested and detained because he is agitating for the emancipation of the people of Biafra but a criminal, a kidnapper and Pipeline vandalizer who killed many of Nigeria security agents is brandishing with AK-47 rifle and the same government has turned deaf ear and blind eyes on him.”