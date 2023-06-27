Bauchi Gov Leads Prayer At Hajj In Saudi Arabia – [Photos]

Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, took to his social media page on Tuesday to share photos of himself leading a prayer session during the ongoing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

In his caption on the Facebook post, Governor Mohammed begged God for the forgiveness of sin and also prayed for the peace and comfort of the Nigerian state.

“God is great, God is great, God is great. There is no god but Allah, He alone has no partner. He is the sovereignty, and to Him is the praise; he lives, and He is all-powerful. All praise is due to Allah.

“On this glorious day of Arfa, the one with no example to many Muslim communities, we beg Allah’s holy names to seek forgiveness from our public and hidden sins. We shall not fail to ask for God’s mercy in our lives and after, and comfort of mind and peace in our states and our country Nigeria.

“Dear Muslim brothers, let’s use this day to pray to Allah for a blessed life, blessed wealth, blessed children, and good leadership that will make our country better.

“As leaders, O God, hold our hands, don’t leave us with our ability, put your fear in our hearts, don’t let us follow our hearts. Oh Allah accepts our prayers and worship,” the governor’s Arabic post translated to English reads.

