Why Sierra Leone Politicians Must Emulate Peter Obi – Party Regulations Chair, Bangura Speaks

The chairman of the Political Parties Regulations Commission (PPRC) in Sierra Leone, Abdulai Bangura has urged politicians in the country to conduct themselves peacefully by taking a cue from Nigeria’s Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Bangura while addressing the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL), the Office of National Security (ONS) and the PPRC in Freetown Sunday afternoon, spoke of the essence of peaceful conduct among politicians as the election results are being awaited.

Speaking about the essence of peaceful conduct, Bangura urged Sierra Leone politicians to learn from Obi and conduct themselves peacefully irrespective of the results.

He explained that Obi’s choice of peaceful resolution of election concerns should be emulated by politicians in Sierra Leone.

He said: “I have always referred to Peter Obi when he lost (the) election; we all know the promise he held when the elections were being conducted.

“Almost everybody who is anything in Nigeria (threw their) support. But when the results came out otherwise, he didn’t call his supporters to the street to wreak havoc. He took the legal path and by that way, he was able to save his country from chaos.

“So we will encourage all of our politicians to learn from that example. Leadership is about self-restraint, and leadership is about selflessness. So we expect that our politicians will demonstrate this. The process has been peaceful so far so let us continue to be peaceful and promote the interest of our country.”

The Obi Example

In the 2023 presidential elections held earlier in Nigeria, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress garnered 8.79 million votes, putting him well ahead of main challenger Atiku Abubakar, who polled 6.98 million.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party recorded 6.1 million votes, even as he surprised many by winning in both Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial powerhouse, and the federal capital, Abuja.

The election results are being challenged at the election petition tribunal in Nigeria.