This Is Desperate Frustration – Eze Blasts APC Members Urging Wike To Join Ruling Party

The former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has reacted to alleged reports that former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike is heading to the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Eze described the news as saddening, adding that Wike who earlier boasted that he cannot leave the malaria-infested PDP for a cancerous APC has now gone back on his words.

The elder statesman accused the former governor of falling out with members of the PDP due to his anti-party activities.

Recall that a chieftain of the APC in Rivers, Tony Okocha, alongside a few others urged Wike to cross over to the APC and lead the party in the state.

Speaking via a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, Eze urged Wike not to allow characters like Okocha and his likes to lure him into joining the party through the back door.

He insisted that if Wike decides to join the APC he should do so like a man and join the party instead of running around like a sheep without a shepherd.

He, however, noted that it is also very possible for Wike to join through the back door, given his antecedents as a dog that goes back to his vomit.

Eze alleged that the damage Wike has done to the party since its birth in 2014 cannot be imagined.

Eze said, “Apart from organising his GDI to stone most APC leaders including Buhari, Tinubu and others, he ensured that the efforts by the party to field candidates for the 2019 election failed.

“Same strategy he attempted to execute against the party with state resources in the 2023 and asking such a character to join the party he did everything to decimate can’t be tolerated

“This idiotic desperation proves that Tony is neither here nor there. A confused and frustrated jobber scamming for an opportunity to reap where he did not sow.

“Tony claimed to be a leader when he knew he lacked the minimum capacity and competence prescribed for people of that calibre. Now he’s calling on Wike to come and lead him. ‘He is a political neophyte and frustrated jobber seeking undue attention.”