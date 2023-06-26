This Is Against The Federal Character Principle – Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts To Appointment Of Service Chiefs

Nollywood actor cum politician, Kenneth Okonkwo has reacted to the appointments of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that about a week ago, the president had appointed new service chiefs in the country and named a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, as his new National Security Adviser (NSA).

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Adeniyi Adewale as the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, even as he removed all service chiefs that he met in office.

“It is to be noted that the appointed Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and the Comptroller General of Customs are to act in their positions, pending their confirmation in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said a statement by the Director of Information, Willie Bassey, on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Reacting to the service chiefs’ appointments, Okonkwo berated the presidency for not offering any position to politicians from the North Central.

He insisted that such a move is against the federal character principle that mandates the appointment from every zone.

He wrote, “I’m still looking to see one thing this government will do that will be considered unquestionable. This regime recently appointed Service Chiefs and still left out North Central. This is against the Federal Character Principle that mandated that every Zone should be appointed.”