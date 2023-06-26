Service Chiefs: Tinubu Has Shown He Understands The Challenges Facing Nigeria – Northern Group

The Northern Youths Group For Renewed Hope, has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of the new Service Chiefs.

The group stated that Tinubu’s decision has shown that he understands the challenges facing the country.

Speaking via a statement issued by its president, James Sabastine Danbaki, and made available to Naija News on Monday, the group insisted that the President’s choice of service chiefs shows that his administration has won the battle against insurgency and banditry by 50 percent.

He said, “The latest hallmark of the administration is the appointment of Service Chiefs to ensure the security of lives and property and to defend and enforce Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“By selecting fine and well-decorated officers from all regions of the country to man our security outfits, Mr. President has demonstrated his deep understanding of the country, it’s people, as well as showing his unflinching commitment to one Nation bound in love and unity, where tribe, tongue and religion do not matter.

“The appointment of the new Service Chiefs shows the President has won the battle against insurgency, banditry by 50 per cent. Fighting the kind of battles we are fighting requires first and foremost the support of the people.”

Speaking further, the group also praised Tinubu for the recently introduced education loan scheme, maintaining that he has provided a lot of Nigerian students an avenue to pursue their academic goals, regardless of their social or economic background.

The youths also appealed to the President not to allow other appointments to be made by him to be lopsided, while it also urged him to consider youths and women in his administration.

“We are not talking about party affiliations here. We are concerned about how to have a new Nigeria where people in their respective offices will assist the President to give optimum performance to the nation.”

“We also want to sincerely appreciate the former Governor of Bauchi State Barr. M A Abubakar (SAN.) Northeast and Rev. Dr.Yakubu Pam North central and Dr. Yakubu Sirajo Northwest and others for the their respective contributions to nation building.”

“As a call to the president, the group made case for the reappointment of the Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brigadier-General (retd) Buba Marwa, noting that he has been the central theme of exemplary leadership.” they added.