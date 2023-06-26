Fani-Kayode Celebrates Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu On Their Birthdays

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has felicitated with the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on the occasion of their birthdays.

Naija News reports that while the Lagos governor clocked 58 years, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives celebrated 61 years on Sunday, June 25.

On his verified Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode described Gbajabiamila and Sanwo-Olu as two rising stars in the political firmament of the nation, adding that both gentlemen hail from noble stock and well-recognized families.

The controversial politician, who wished the duo joyful birthday celebrations, remarked that over the next 10 years, both leaders will play a key and even greater role in the affairs of the country.

He wrote: “There are two rising stars in the political firmament and today is their birthday. Their names are Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, and Jide Sanwolu, the Governor of Lagos State. For both of them, the sky is the limit, and over the next 10 years, they will play a key and even greater role in the affairs of our country.

“Quite apart from that I can testify to the fact they are both absolute gentlemen who hail from noble stock and a well-recognized, honorable, and respected lineage and who belong to a small class of politicians and leaders that can best be described as being well-bred, humble, humane, civilised, reliable, courageous and trustworthy.

“I wish them both long life, good health, peace, joy, prosperity, and a very happy birthday. May God guide them and lead them in all their endeavours and may He cause all that they set their hands to do to meet with good success.”