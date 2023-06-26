Atiku’s Ally, Idi Amin, Dies In Abuja

A well-known member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council and associate of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, Idirissu Amin, also known as Idi Amin, has passed away.

There are indications that Amin, who formerly led the Maiha Local Government Council of Adamawa State, succumbed to a prolonged illness.

Amin was a larger-than-life figure, drawing comparisons to former Ugandan President Idi Amin, and was well-known throughout Adamawa for his engaging personality.

Following news of his death, the Chief Press Secretary to the Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, issued a statement praising Amin’s courage and commitment to public service.

He stated, “I offer my deep condolences to the family as we mourn the passing of a fearless political activist who was a leader in his own right. Our sadness is compounded by this loss at a time the State needs the services of Hon Idi Amin; I pray Allah to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdausi.”

The statement also extended sympathies to the people of Maiha Local Government Area and Adamawa, invoking a prayer for the Almighty Allah to grant Amin eternal rest in Aljannah.