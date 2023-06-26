Appointments Of Service Chiefs Meaningless Without Nnamdi Kanu’s Freedom – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has asserted that the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu might be meaningless without the freedom of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that as the call for Kanu’s release intensifies, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group has again called on the Federal Government to release the IPOB leader.

The submission was made by the President of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, at the inauguration of the women and youth wing of the group, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, Kanu’s release was central to peace in the South East region, noting that not even the appointment of 100 service chiefs from the region by President Bola Tinubu would bring peace and security to the South East,

Iwuanyanwu, who was represented by the Secretary of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, Prof. Charles Nwekeadu, submitted that “If you ask me, my advice to Mr President is that what the South East needs is security. Even if you appoint 100 service chiefs without the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, you will not have peace.

“His release is central and fundamental to the peace mechanism in Igbo land. Without releasing Nnamdi Kanu there is not much the service chiefs can do. Because of the leadership vacuum created over time, people believe much in Nnamdi Kanu. We are pleading with the Federal Government to obey the court judgment. 18-man panel unanimously of the Court of Appeal unanimously discharged and acquitted Mr Nnamdi Kanu. So, we are asking that this very government should obey the order. The moment Nnamdi Kanu is released there will be peace in Igbo land. And the Igbo will have that sense of belonging because Nnamdi Kanu is a freedom fighter. He hasn’t committed any criminal offence.”