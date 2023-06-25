Wike Ally Speaks On PDP Expelling Ex-Governor

A close associate of the former governor of Rivers State, Senator Olaka Wogu, has cautioned that the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) attempts to expel Nyesom Wike could lead to unforeseen fallout.

In an interview with Punch on Saturday, Wogu warned that it would be a “travesty, tragedy and a mistake” if the PDP decided to oust the former governor.

He further explained that Wike had a right and duty to serve his country, affirming that there was nothing inappropriate about a former governor accepting a ministerial role or any other governmental position.

Wogu said, “First, Wike is a Nigerian, and if there is a call to serve his fatherland, he has the right to consider whether the position given to him is the best way he can serve the country or not. So, if that is it, then he has a duty to accept the offer.

“There are many unknowns, but we always think that it will be a tragedy, a travesty and a mistake if the PDP expels Wike in any circumstance. When I say circumstance, I mean whether he accepts to be a minister or take any other position. There isn’t any big deal about it.

“I think that the decision to tamper with Wike is not one that will be taken on the general principle. It must be well considered with wisdom because there will be consequences if there is any attempt to expel him.

“Wike does not operate within the framework of whether he will be expelled from the party or not. There are rules for people and there are rules for people. Going back to the animal kingdom; whether all animals are equal or not, the fact is that all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”