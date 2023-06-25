Six Nigerian Pilgrims Confirmed Dead At 2023 Hajj

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) confirmed on Saturday that six Nigerian pilgrims have died during the 2023 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The head of the NAHCON 2023 Hajj medical team, Usman Galadima, announced during a commission meeting in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, that delegations from Osun and Kaduna States each reported two fatalities.

Additionally, one death occurred within the Plateau State group.

Galadima revealed that the medical team identified 30 pilgrims suffering from mental health challenges.

Currently, they are receiving treatment and are expected to take part in the hajj.

Galadima expressed optimism, stating, “We have been managing them in our facilities. We have about four psychiatrists in the team. We have been managing them and all of them would likely perform hajj because they are a bit stable now.”

He also reported that the clinic for the 2023 Hajj has documented two miscarriages and has facilitated one childbirth.

To mitigate such incidents in the future, Galadima urged for improvements in pre-hajj medical screening procedures for potential pilgrims, recommending that those who are “not fit to travel” be dissuaded from participating.