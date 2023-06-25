Sanwo-Olu Sends Message To Wife, Family, Lagosians As He Celebrates 58th Birthday

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appreciated God for the gift of life on the occasion of his 58th birthday.

The Governor who took to his Twitter account on Sunday said he appreciates everyone who has been a part of his journey in life, particularly his wife and family whom he described as pillars of his strength.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu stated that every policy and initiative undertaken in Lagos State as the Governor is borne out of dedication to the well-being and progress of every Lagosian.

He, therefore, thanked the people of Lagos for their support and birthday wishes.

“It’s my birthday, and I am filled with gratitude to God for the gift of life. I want to take this moment to express my heartfelt appreciation to everyone who has been a part of my journey.

“Firstly, I want to thank my amazing wife and family. Your love, support, and unwavering belief in me have been my pillars of strength. I am blessed to have you by my side as we navigate this incredible journey together.

“I am also thankful to acknowledge the zeal and passion that drives me to serve Lagos diligently. Every decision I make, every policy I implement, and every initiative I undertake is fueled by my dedication to the progress and well-being of every Lagosian.

“On this special day, I want to extend my gratitude to the wonderful people of Lagos. Your support, constructive feedback, and resilience inspire me to work harder every day. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and I am excited for what the future holds. May we continue to prosper, may our state flourish, and may our unity remain inviolable.

“Thank you for the warm birthday wishes. Here’s to another year of service, growth, and transformation for Lagos!, he wrote.