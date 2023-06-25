Photos: Mercy Aigbe Performs First Hajj With Husband After Converting To Islam

Famous Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to social media to share photos of herself performing her first Hajj in Mecca after her conversion to Islam.

“May Allah accept our supplications on this very special day as an act of ibadah. Amin,” Aigbe captioned the photos shared on her Instagram page as she pose with her husband, Kazeem Adeoti in one of the photos.

Naija News recalled that Aigbe stirred reactions many months ago after she shared a video of her secret wedding with her newfound love and movie producer, Adeoti.

Aigbe’s marriage to Adeoti in 2022 attracted a barrage of reactions. It could be recalled that the award-winning actress tied the knot with Kazim in a private ceremony on December 31st 2021 but kept it cool until she shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption, “Throwback to a beautiful day. Blessed and Grateful.”

Despite their marriage, Aigbe had maintained her birthname until April this year when she confirmed during an interview that she now has an Islamic name.

Naija News understands that Aigbe revealed at a Ramadan lecture and special prayers hosted by herself and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, that she now goes by the name Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.