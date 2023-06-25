PDP May Suspend Wike, Ortom, Others Over Relationship With Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering stern actions against some of its well-known members for aligning with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, contrary to party policies.

According to reliable sources that spoke with Punch, the PDP is contemplating expelling key members of the “G-5” group, comprising governors elected under its banner, who didn’t support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and an ex-governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom could face expulsion due to their affiliations with Tinubu and the APC, which the PDP considers a serious breach of party loyalty.

The PDP has warned that if these ex-governors accept any appointments from President Tinubu and the APC, immediate expulsion from the PDP will ensue.

As for the remaining “G-5” members, their fate is still uncertain. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State remains in the PDP fold, while the former governors of Abia and Enugu states, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, seem politically adrift after losing their Senate bids.

An earlier judgment from a Federal High Court in May 2023 confirms the party’s right to suspend or expel any member, including Wike, if such action aligns with the law. This ruling further bolsters the PDP’s intentions.

In the judgment, Justice James Omotosho emphasized that suspending or expelling a member must be done in accordance with the party’s laws, ensuring the accused member’s right to defend themselves is not infringed upon.

While the PDP has warned its members about the repercussions of joining the APC-led government, the party has also stated that it hasn’t been approached by the ruling party for any potential collaboration.

Despite party lines, both Makinde and Wike have publicly appreciated President Tinubu’s initial steps in office, especially the removal of subsidy on petrol.

Wike, in particular, has continually criticized the PDP for failing to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to the South after eight consecutive years in the North.