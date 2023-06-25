Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 25th June, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 25th June 2023.

Sunday PUNCH: Anxiety settled on Ehioje Ese like a blanket as his eyes darted back and forth at the people walking around the entrance of a private clinic. The 38-year-old software developer had been recommended for a series of medical tests to ascertain his health status in order to qualify for a student visa to the United Kingdom. At the private clinic in Ikeja GRA, Lagos State, the father of one was nervous because his recent battle with an illness might threaten his chances of leaving the country.

Daily Trust: There are no female legislators in at least 13 of the 36 state houses of assembly across the country, an analysis by Daily Trust on Sunday revealed. This does not augur well for participatory democracy, inclusion and fairness when it comes to decision making because only women would clearly articulate the problems affecting them in the society, an expert said.

