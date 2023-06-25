Lagos Speaker, Obasa Felicitates Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila On Their Birthdays

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on Sunday celebrated the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his 58th birthday.

Naija News reports that today Sunday, June 25, marked another anniversary of Sanwo-Olu’s birth.

Also, today marked the birthday of the immediate past Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Gbajabiamila, who is now the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Bola Tinubu, is celebrating his 61st birthday.

In a congratulatory message to the duo, Obasa described them as dedicated leaders who focused on nation-building.

Celebrating Sanwo-Olu, Obasa described the Governor as a Lagosian whose background and corporate experience have helped sustain the state’s position as the yardstick for measuring development in Nigeria.

He hailed the Lagos State governor as an exemplary Governor with a sense of purpose and commitment to the ideals that make Lagos great.

“You have constantly ignited the passion for the sustenance of the dream, vision and inclusiveness that have kept us achieving more for the people of our dear State.

“Your life speaks a volume of blessings, God’s favour and, because you are a technocrat of repute, our State of Excellence will continue to benefit from your wealth of knowledge and experience as you increase in age.

“Indeed, this is just the beginning of greater years to come,” the Speaker said in a statement made available to newsmen by his media office.

On Gbajabiamlia, the Lagos Assembly Speaker said described the former Speaker as a compassionate person and one who breathes life into every task to which he finds himself assigned.

The statement reads: “You have consistently displayed genuineness of purpose and leadership. We witnessed this in the various positions you held at the House of Representatives and more especially as Speaker. History will always throw you up as the leader of one of the most peaceful periods of the House of Representatives in Nigeria.

“Your leadership skills, diligence and commitment to nation-building are a few of your radiant and remarkable attributes that will continue to help you meet the tasks ahead as you support Mr. President in his pursuit for a greater Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, colleagues, management and staff of the Lagos legislature, I pray that Almighty Allah will always empower you to remain of service to Him and humanity, amin.”