House Of Reps Speaker, Abbas Felicitates With Gbajabiamila At 61

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has felicitated the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 61st birthday.

Naija News gathered that the Speaker while celebrating his predecessor, said Gbajabiamila made his mark and left a good legacy in the House of Representatives.

Abbas commended the leadership qualities of the former Speaker saying he has paid his dues as a patriotic Nigerian who served the nation at different levels when he was in the House of Representatives and ultimately became the Speaker in the 9th House.

He described his leadership qualities as a legislator par excellence during his tenure as the Speaker.

According to him, Gbajabiamila remains an invaluable asset to Nigeria and Africa, noting that the Chief of Staff to the President has a lot to offer his fatherland in many years to come.

He said, “I heartily rejoice with my predecessor and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 61st birthday.

“I am glad that you are marking your 61st birthday as a fulfilled Nigerian whose service to fatherland has been commendable.

“I pray that the Almighty God would grant you more fruitful years and sound health now and always.”