Eid-el-Kabir: Zamfara Ex-Gov, Matawalle Donates N200 Million For Sallah Celebrations

The immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has ahead of the 2023 Eid-El-Kabir celebrations, donated N200 million to some citizens of the state.

Naija News reports that Muslims will celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir on June 29, 2023.

A statement, however, made available to newsmen on Saturday through the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Zamfara State, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, confirmed Matawalle’s donation for the festive event.

Danfulani, who serves as the Chairman of the distribution committee, said that the beneficiaries included the members, stakeholders of the party, women, youth groups and associations.

“Other beneficiaries were orphans and the less privileged, Islamic scholars, media practitioners, and social media handlers, among others.

“The gesture is aimed at assisting people to celebrate the upcoming 2023 Eid-el-Kabir festival with ease.

“The committee had already started the distribution of the money to all the beneficiaries,” the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, quoted Danfulani.

Danfulani thanked Matawalle for the gesture, describing it as timely as it will cushion the economic hardship among the citizens in the state, especially at the grassroots.

The party’s Chairman assured that the committee would ensure that all the targeted beneficiaries receive the gesture before Wednesday.