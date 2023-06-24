Zelensky Reacts As Wagner Group Declares War On Russian Army

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has reacted to threats by a private mercenary force in Russia, Wagner Group, to declare war on the Russian military and its leaders.

Naija News reported that the leader of the mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had on Friday vowed to topple the nation’s military leaders after accusing the Russian Army of killing his men.

Prigozhin said his fighters had crossed the border from Ukraine into Rostov-on-Don, a Russian city, and would destroy anyone in their way, including roadblocks and aircraft.

The mercenary group leader promised to take revenge and “stop the evil brought by the military leadership of the country”, stressing that the rebellion was not a military coup.

In his reaction, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would do everything to protect Russia, and vowed to take “decisive action” to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don.

Reacting to the development in a Twitter post on Saturday, Zelenskyy said the threats by Prigozhin have revealed the “full-scale weakness” of Russia and its leader.

He added that the mercenary group’s actions had unmasked the “stupidity” of the Russian government, adding that the Kremlin is in “so much chaos that no lie can hide it”.

He wrote: “Everyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself. Who sends columns of troops to destroy the lives of another country and cannot stop them from fleeing and betraying when life resists.

“Who terrorizes with missiles, and when they are shot down, humiliates himself to receive Shahed drones. Who despises people and throws hundreds of thousands into the war in order to eventually barricade himself in the Moscow region from those whom he himself armed.

“For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it. And all this is one person, who again and again scares by the year 1917, although he is able to result in nothing else but this. Russia’s weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness.

“And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later. It is also obvious. Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos. We keep our resilience, unity and strength.”