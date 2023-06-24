Putin Reacts As Wagner Group Declares War On Russian Military

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the threats by a private mercenary group, Wagner Group, to declare war on the country’s military, as “high treason”.

Naija News reported that the leader of the mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had on Friday vowed to topple the nation’s military leaders after accusing the Russian Army of killing his men.

Prigozhin said his fighters had crossed the border from Ukraine, where they had been fighting alongside Russia, into Rostov-on-Don, a Russian city, and would destroy anyone in their way, including roadblocks and aircraft.

He promised to take revenge and “stop the evil brought by the military leadership of the country”, stressing that the rebellion was not a military coup.

Speaking during an emergency televised address on Saturday, Putin said anyone involved in the “armed mutiny” would face consequences as traitors of the state.

Putin said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that “all relevant orders have been given to the Russian military” to deal with the situation.

He added that “decisive action” would be taken to stabilize the situation in Rostov-on-Don where the Wagner chief said his forces had taken control of all military installations.

Putin said some Russians had been “tricked into the criminal adventure”, stating that the rebellion will not tolerated.

He said: “This internal mutiny is a mortal blow to us. The situation is a stab in the back on our troops and the people of Russia”.