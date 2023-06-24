Why I Turned Down Banking Job On The Day I Was To Resume – Ric Hassani

Sensational Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani, has recounted how he quit his banking job on resumption day.

The ‘Gentleman’ crooner said he got a job offer from one of the commercial banks in the state but abandoned the offer after he received a call to perform at a wedding in Lagos.

Hassani said he was preparing to resume at his new job when the call came from a show promoter that he had been booked to perform at a lavish wedding in Lagos.

He said Reekado Banks was already mistakenly booked for the wedding because he has a song titled ‘Ladies And Gentlemen’ but the bride spotted the error that she requested for the person that sang ‘Gentleman’ and not ‘Ladies And Gentlemen.’

The Port Harcourt-born singer stated this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of Echo Room audiovisual podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

Hassani said, “I got a bank job. I don’t think I can name the bank now. The day I wanted to go [resume], that very day, Shody The Turnup King called me for a show in Lagos. He was the first person that gave me a show in Lagos for ‘Gentleman’. I was in Port Harcourt at that time.

“I was getting ready to go for my first day in the bank work, then this guy called me to come do a job and I was like, oh wow!

“And I just didn’t pick the bank’s call anymore and I have been here [Lagos] since then.”