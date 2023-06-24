Video: I Was Tired And Had No Husband – Ini Edo Discloses Reason She Had A Child Through Surrogacy

Popular Nigerian actress, Ini Edo has opened up on the reason she chose to have her daughter through surrogacy.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, the dark-skinned diva disclosed that she had welcomed a daughter through surrogacy in a bid to fulfill her dream of motherhood.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the mother of one divulged that she was constantly having miscarriages and eventually got tired of trying.

Edo lamented that since she had no husband, she decided to opt for surrogacy.

Speaking further, the Nollywood star revealed that when a scandal erupted over the surrogacy issue she blanked out in her car.

The thespian also spoke about her marriage to her ex-husband, Philip Ehiagwina, and how she regretted it.

According to her, pressure from her family members pushed her into marriage.

However, the mother of one noted that she is open to getting married again if the right person comes along, and if that does not happen she is fine with it.

Recall that Edo got married to her ex-husband in 2008. The marriage hit the rocks six years later in 2014.

Watch the video below,