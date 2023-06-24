Tinubu Meets David Alaba, Others In France [Photos]

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, met with Real Madrid’s defender, David Alaba, during a meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora in Paris, France.

Naija News reports that Alaba, whose parents are Nigerians but chose to play for Austria, presented his jersey to Tinubu during the meeting.

President Tinubu was in France to attend a two-day Global Financial Pact Summit, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron which ended yesterday, June 23.

While in France, the Nigerian President met with the President of the Swiss Confederation, Alain Berset where they discussed bilateral relations, and the Chairman of Indorama, Sri Prakash Lohia.

Tinubu also met with Odile Renaud-Basso, President of, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as had an audience with Prof. Benedict Oramah, the President of AFREXIM Bank.

The Summit looked at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts,p and economists took a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that would leverage inclusive growth.