“Sanwo-Olu Must Do Something” – Nollywood Actress Cries Out After Trekking Hours At Midnight

Nollywood actress, Jayeola Monje has cried out to the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to look into the traffic on the Apapa-Wharf road.

The actress who made the call after getting stuck in traffic with her children at midnight, described the situation as pathetic.

The thespian also called for prayers for herself and her children as they were forced to trek home, urging the government to stop trailers from working at night.

She said:“Please pray for us… This is pathetic! Can this government do something to these trailers on Apapa, wharf road. I am walking home at night with my children.”

In an update, Jayeola expressed gratitude to God that she got home safely. She, however, said her driver is still stuck in traffic and prays that he gets home safely.

“My car and driver still on the bridge. May God bring him safe. Alhamdulilah modele. Thanks, everyone am home now with the children. God bless you all Eseun gan ni. I pray the Government will look into this Apapa, Wharf Road problems,” she said.