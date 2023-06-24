If Tinubu Wants Us To Take Him Seriously, He Must Invite Buhari’s Ministers For Questioning – Arewa Youths

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima has stated that despite the commendable efforts of President Bola Tinubu in his first month in office, he is ready to engage the administration if it goes the wrong way.

Speaking during an interview with Vanguard, Shettima insisted that the ministers who served in the past administration must account for what they did while in office and explain the sources of their wealth.

He noted that unlike the past administration of Muhammadu Buhari, which according to him looted the treasury and put the country in huge debt, Tinubu has proven that he is committed to intentional governance.

He, however, noted that he would take Tinubu’s administration seriously after he invites the past ministers to give an account of their time in office.

He said, “So far, so good. In the last 20 days, we have seen actions and body language which have given hope, unlike the last eight years when, from the beginning, we thought President Buhari was going to perform magic. It took time before he appointed his ministers.

“We thought he was still consulting, looking for a different set of people, and the best brain, but the same characters that were there before came up even after six months, His administration ended up squashing the treasury and putting Nigeria in a huge debt.

“Now, with the body language of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we can see some changes that we could not see in eight years.

“In the previous government, Buhari made appointments and went to sleep even when the appointees failed. He pretended not to see them and there was massive corruption in his government. But now, with President Tinubu in the saddle, we can see the body language, especially from the CBN and the EFCC.

“We hope that will continue. Nobody should be allowed to go free, anyone who is found wanting should be brought to book. We look forward to seeing him beyond the action on EFCC head. The past Ministers and their families should be brought to account for what they have done while in office and explain the source of their wealth.

“Then we will take this government seriously in terms of fighting corruption. In terms of the economy, we have seen the body language too; the Wale Eduns, the Ribadus, who are young elements, very principled and serious-minded people. We could see the direction the President is going.”