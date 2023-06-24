I Was Celibate Till My Wedding Night – Real Warri Pikin Spills

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Anita Alaire Afoke who is better known as Real Warri Pikin, has revealed that she became celibate till her wedding night after her boyfriend broke her heart in the university.

The mother of three said she vowed that no man would see her “nakedness again” till her wedding night after the breakup.

Real Warri Pikin, who disclosed this in a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said she was dedicated to serving God.

She said, “E get one boy wey break my heart [during my university days], I come give my life to Christ. I said, you know what? I’m not doing men anymore. I will serve God.

“I started serving God and going to church, praying on campus. I stopped going to parties. And I became celibate. I vowed that no man will see my nakedness again till my wedding night.”

The comedienne said she met her husband, Ikechukwu, during her mandatory National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Abuja and they got married in 2012.