Nine Top Nigerian Celebrities Who Lost Their Mums, Son, Daughter In 2023

Losing a family member or loved one is not something anybody prays for, but almost everyone has had to endure this pain at one point or another in life, especially the loss of parents.

In this article, Naija News compiles a list of Nigerian celebrities who lost a loved one in 2023.

1. Chizzy Alichi: On December 16, Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi announced her father’s demise.

In a post via her Instagram page, the bereaved actress wondered how her father could die without carrying her children.

The actress disclosed how the incident broke her, explaining that her father is very dear to her.

2. Emeka Ike: Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, lost his mum in November.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the death of his mother, Mrs Comfort Ike, and wrote, “My hero is gone, Rest in peace, world…mother.”

3. Joseph Okechukwu: Movie star cum producer, Joseph Okechukwu, announced the mother’s demise in a post via his X handle on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Okechukwu reminisced on moments he shared with his mother, adding he has been shattered and deflated over the huge loss.

4. Nkem Owoh: Veteran Nollywood actor, Nkem Owoh, lost his 24-year-old daughter in July and was called out at the time for abandoning his family, which led to the death of the child.

The actor was accused of being unkind to his family and failing to fulfil his responsibilities as the head of the household.

A man who claimed to be a relative of Nkem Owoh’s wife said the actor’s late daughter, Kosisochukwu, who died battling liver cancer, had countless times begged her father to sponsor her treatment abroad, but he did nothing until she eventually lost the fight.

5. Pasuma: In April, fuji music star, Wasiu Alabi, popularly known as Pasuma, lost his mother, Adijat Kuburat.

Pasuma announced this in a post via his verified Instagram page and wrote, “My jewel, I will miss you forever! Words fail me. Rest in power and peace, please watch over me from heaven.”

6. Seyi Vibes: Another celebrity who lost a loved one is fast-rising singer, Seyi Vibez. The Afro-fusion musician announced his mother’s death in March of 2023.

He described the loss as the darkest day of his life.

7. Funke Akindele: During the 2023 elections, Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, a deputy governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, lost her mother, Mrs Adebanjo.

Funke’s mother died at age 72.

8. Yul Edochie: Ace Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, was left distraught after losing his son, Kambilichukwu. On March 30, news broke that the boy died after returning from school.

Yul and his estranged wife, May, went off social media for months to honour their son as they mourned.

9. Wizkid: One of the biggest shocks that hit the Nigerian music industry was the sudden death of Wizkid’s mother.

The Afrobeat superstar, was in Europe at the time on a tour of his album, More Love Less Ego, when he received the news of his mother’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

