I Don’t Consider Fuel Subsidy Removal As Suffering The Masses – Usman

A former Managing Director of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has said the removal of fuel subsidy is the best interest of Nigerians.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu had announced the removal of fuel subsidy in his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise News’ Morning Show on Saturday, Usman said she doesn’t consider the removal of fuel subsidy as suffering the Nigerian masses.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Coordination said the subsidy removal is a reflection of the current reality in Nigeria, adding that the notion of the government subsidizing fuel for them is misleading.

Usman also added that the federal government cannot be subsidizing petrol other countries.

He said: “I don’t consider the removal of subsidy as ‘suffering’ the masses. It’s a reflection of the current reality in Nigeria. It’s important for Nigerians to note that the notion of the government subsidizing them is misleading; the government was subsidizing other countries.”

Speaking on the student loan scheme, Usman said the purpose of the initiative is to provide some form of benefit to Nigerian students in higher institutions.

She added: “People may say that student loan scheme isn’t primarily designed to benefit the poor but it aims to provide some form of benefit to Nigerians. Although it may not specifically target the poor, it does offer opportunities for a significant segment of Nigerians.”