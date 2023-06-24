Give Dogara An Appointment, He Fought Tirelessly For You During APC Primaries – Group Begs Tinubu

A group, known as Bauchi All Progressives Congress (APC) Concerned Forum has urged President Bola Tinubu to consider appointing former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara as a Minister.

The Chairman of the group, Alhaji Musa Kawulem, made the plea while addressing newsmen in Bauchi over the weekend.

Kawulem implored the nation’s leader to appoint credible and competent Nigerians into his cabinet of which Dogara possesses such qualities.

The chairman recalled how Dogara ensured that Tinubu emerged as the flagbearer of the APC during the presidential primaries.

He insisted that Dogara worked tirelessly by canvassing support for Tinubu.

Speaking further, Kawulem insisted that contrary to the rumours peddled by some individuals, Dogara was never against the Muslim-Muslim ticket fielded by the APC.

He said, “There are many insinuations making the round that Yakubu Dogara was against the Muslim-to-Muslim ticket before the conduct of the general election, I want to say that Dogara is not a religious fanatic nor is he bias in his judgements.

“He embraces everyone, irrespective of one’s religion, tribe, and political party. He was only showing patriotism to how things are done in the past where the president candidate is a Muslim and the Vice-president candidate is a Christian

“Dogara’s achievements are too numerous to mention, he was instrumental to the establishment of the Northeast Development Commission where a lot of development has already taken place in the region.

“He has also brought development to Bauchi state where he built schools, constructed roads, places of worship and empowered people of the state, especially in his constituency.”